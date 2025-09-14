Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi Police denies Shiv Sena (UBT) permission to protest at Jantar Mantar against Indo-Pak cricket match

A section of parties and cricket fans have been demanding that India should not play cricket and have accused the BCCI of trying to make money using the match.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 10:23 IST
India NewsCongressDelhi PoliceShiv Sena (UBT)Gaurav GogoiIndia-Pakistan cricket match

Follow us on :

Follow Us