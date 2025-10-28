Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Book Nest: Communities chip in to help needy students in Mizoram's remote district

Lungsen is one of the remote and backward blocks in Lunglei, bordering Bangladesh, and have been identified as an aspirational block by the NITI Ayog.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 16:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 16:22 IST
India NewsEducationMizoramBooks

Follow us on :

Follow Us