Book Nest: Communities chip in to help needy students in Mizoram's remote district

<p>Guwahati: Books for the needy. With this objective in mind, communities in Mizoram's Lunglei district have either collected or donated over 11,000 books for distribution among needy students in Lungsen, a remote block. </p><p>From self-help-groups to the influential Young Mizo Association (YMA), government departments and locals, many have either collected or donated books, some used, as part of the "Book Nest Initiative" taken up by the Lunglei district administration.</p><p>Lungsen is one of the remote and backward blocks in Lunglei, bordering Bangladesh, and have been identified as an aspirational block by the NITI Ayog. </p><p>The initiative that seeks to promote the concept of 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) and reading habits among the youths, involved the community for educational upliftment. "One part of the project is reallocation of old books to meet new demands; and motivating youth to avoid drug abuse and instead focus on education, self-development and career-building," said a note shared by the district administration. </p><p>On Monday, a consignment of 11, 034 books were send for distribution during a formal event flagged off by Lunglei Deputy Commissioner, Navneet Mann. A total of 11,474 books have been collected so far, which would be distributed to 61 schools in Lungsen block. This includes 27 primary, 27 middle, three comprehensive, three high and one higher secondary school. "Bookshelves have already been installed at each school to ensure the books are properly displayed and easily accessible to students," said an official.</p><p>Under the Book Nest Initiative, 19 YMA branches within Lunglei town collectively contributed 11,034 books, while three YMA branches from Lungsen donated 22 books. The urban development department contributed 312 books, and Aryan Mishra, founder of AstroScape, an organisation promoting astronomy among students, donated 106 books.</p><p>Communities in Mizoram have been very proactive for causes such as promotion of education or during humanitarian crisis. Initiative like this helped the small hilly state (with just 12 lakh population) to become the first fully literate state, recently.</p>