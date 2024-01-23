Mizoram: Lai council chief executive member sentenced to 4 years in jail in corruption case

Aizawl: A special court in Aizawl sentenced Chief Executive Member of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) V Zirsanga to four years in jail in a corruption case.

Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) judge HTC Lalrinchhana also imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on him, and on default, he would undergo an additional two years in jail.

The court had convicted Zirsanga and three other persons on January 19 under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 420 (cheating), and the Prevention of Corruption Act for misappropriating Rs 1.33 crore when he was the executive member of the LADC in charge of education (middle school).

The quantum of punishments was announced on Monday.

The special court sentenced Lalduna Chinzah, the then district education officer of Lawngtlai, to four years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on him.