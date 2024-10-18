Mizoram Power minister alleges his convoy stopped by Assam Rifles

<p>Aizawl: Mizoram Power and Electricity minister F Rodingliana alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl.</p>.<p>However, the Assam Rifles said the minister's convoy was not intercepted during a search near Aizawl.</p>.<p>Rodingliana on Thursday alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl while he was returning from east Mizoram's Champhai district, which resulted in a heated argument.</p>.<p>He said that the security force set up a barricade on the NH-54 between Aizawl and Tuirial on Thursday and intercepted his convoy despite explaining to them that he is a minister.</p>.Arunachal minister flags off 2 battlefield treks by combined team of Army, NCC cadets.<p>"A few metres after we passed the barricade three personnel stopped us stating that they were told to do so by their commander. I argued that I am Power minister... But the personnel did not let us go for some time," Rodingliana told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The Assam Rifles claimed that they had set up a mobile check post about 4 km from its Zokhawsang base on Aizawl-Seiling road and the minister's convoy was given a clear passage during checking.</p>.<p>An Assam Rifles officer said that the convoy stopped on its own where civilian vehicles were being checked.</p>.<p>The minister's personal secretary got down from the vehicle and allegedly abused the troopers on duty, he said. </p>