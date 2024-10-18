Home
mizoram

Mizoram Power minister alleges his convoy stopped by Assam Rifles

However, the Assam Rifles said the minister's convoy was not intercepted during a search near Aizawl.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:39 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 08:39 IST
India News Assam Rifles Mizoram Aizawl

