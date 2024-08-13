'Modani's FDI policy: Fear, Deceit, Intimidation', Congress slams slams PM, Adani after Hindenburg report

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a dig at PM Narendra Modi and Adani's FDI policy claiming that it is all about fear, deceit and intimidation.
Ramesh captioned his post on X, "Modani's FDI policy: Fear, Deceit, Intimidation."
Ramesh wrote, "Is this how private investment will be stimulated? Is it any wonder that Indian businessmen are being forced to relocate and seek investment opportunities abroad?"
"Credits to X users for this pointed post. We had further details in our 100 question HAHK - Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun - series, " Ramesh post further read.
Ramesh's lengthy post drew correlations saying, "CBI raids NDTV offices, Founder Prannay Roy's Home. Result - Adani group now Owns 64.71 per cent stake in NDTV.
CCI Team Raids ACC, Ambuja Cement Offices. Result - Adani Group Now the 2nd Largest Cement Player as Acquisition of Ambuja Cements.
ED Raids GVK Group Offices in Mumbai Airport. Result - Adani Airport Holdings Owns Nearly 98 per cent Stake in GVK Airport Developers.
Income Tax Officials Raids The Quint's Office in Noida. Result - Adani acquires 49 per cent in quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 Crore.
IT Officers Raid in Nellore Krishnapatnam Port. Result - Adani Ports and SEZ completes Acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port.
Ultratech Cement (Kumar Mangalam Birla) Pips Adani Group in taking over India Cements. Result - 8 yrs into the probe, CBI books Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco for 'corruption' over environmental clearances."
His fresh attack comes even as the Opposition has trained guns on the Narendra Modi government after the recent, US-based short seller, Hindenburg report alleged that the SEBI chief had stake in offshore entities involved in the Adani 'scam'.
Published 13 August 2024, 06:54 IST