Modernising scope of military engagements with India: Pentagon

Citing individual country examples, the department said it is also supporting allies and partners as they invest in their own capabilities by “bolstering India's defence modernisation plans, including by advancing the priorities outlined in the Roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation to co-produce fighter jet engines and Stryker armoured vehicles, as well as launching the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) to promote partnerships between US and Indian researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors.”

The Defence Department fact sheet noted that the US is joining together with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in ways that strengthen peace and security across the region, including by operating together like never before.