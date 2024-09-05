Modi 3.0 coalition govt totally secure, no threat from outside or inside: JD(U)'s KC Tyagi

Asked about the third term of the Modi government and if it would last its full term, he said, "There is no danger to the government. It faces no challenge from anywhere, either from the opposition or its own allies. It will complete its term." The seasoned leader also praised Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as two prime ministers who were "democratically fit" for Indian democracy. While Nehru had no qualms in apologising for his mistakes, Vajpayee first prodded the Left to protest and then used it to stymie the US' bid to drag India into its war on Iraq, Tyagi noted.