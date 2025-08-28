Modi embarks on Japan, China trip; to meet Xi & Putin but won't attend Beijing's contentious Victory Day parade
Modi will fly to Tianjin in northern China on Saturday and will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, before attending the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Over the next few days, will be in Japan and China to attend various bilateral and multilateral programmes. In Japan, will take part in the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit and hold talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba. The focus would be on deepening our Special Strategic and Global…