Modi Government 3.0 | Chirag Paswan profile

The only son of veteran socialist and Dalit leader late Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan proved his mettle by winning all the five Lok sabha seats his party LJP (R) contested in Bihar.
This way, he equalled his father's record in 2014, when the LJP contested on six seats and won all.
With a 100% strike rate and winning from his father’s bastion Hajipur, Chirag has proved he is the true heir apparent. His elevation as a Union minister would settle scores with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who, in 2021, split the LJP and walked away with most of the MPs.
Published 10 June 2024, 00:44 IST