Modi Government 3.0 | Murlidhar Mohol's journey from wrestler to minister

Mohol, a prominent BJP leader with roots in RSS, is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Hailing from Mulshi tehsil in Pune district, Mohol’s father migrated to the city with family in search of job and education for three children.

Mohol completed his B A from Shivaji University in Kolhapur, where he also took wrestling lessons.

He is a four-term Corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

There were many aspirants for the Pune seat, however, the BJP high command preferred Mohol.

In 2020, Mohol had served as President of All India Council of Mayors.

In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events. These initiatives include arranging events like the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ and orchestrating large-scale blood donation drives, among others.

Mohol has also played a key role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune.