<p>New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called for a "ruthless approach" to dismantle the supply chain of drugs and deal a "big blow" to the cartels involved in trafficking, distributing and selling contraband in the country.</p><p>Addressing the Second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of States and Union Territories, he said the fight against contrabands could succeed only if there is united effort by anti-narcotic wings and other agencies, as he emphasised that time has come to change the scale of action against drug menace so that there are more successes in the coming days.</p><p>Shah said there are three types of drug cartels – one that operates at entry points of the country, another is the distribution from the entry point to the state and the third are those that operate in small shops selling drugs.</p><p>"The time has come to deal a big blow to these three types of cartels. I believe that it can happen only when the officers responsible for working against drugs decide that this fight is our fight," he said.</p><p>Advocating a three-prong strategy, he said there should be a "ruthless approach" in dismantling the supply chain while a "strategic approach" needs to be adopted in demand reduction and "humane approach" in harm reduction.</p><p>He also said more illegal drug labs are being set up despite significant progress made over the past year. "Only by eliminating these labs will drug users enter the medical or rehabilitation system. If drugs remain available, users will not seek rehabilitation. Only by ending drug availability will they come forward for medical help, and families will also ensure compliance," he said.</p><p>Shah said states should set up narco-focussed forensic laboratories within existing forensic labs to ensure that drugs seized are tested at the earliest to ensure that drug traffickers do not get bail easily and go scot-free.</p><p>Efforts should also be made to ensure that those involved in drug cases but are holed up abroad and continuing their illegal trade are deported back to India to face legal process, he said.</p><p>"Deportation and extradition of fugitives are essential. Now, the time has come to bring all those drug traffickers operating from abroad under the ambit of our laws...Collective efforts are needed, as this will not only help in curbing drugs but also terrorism and other crimes...We must adopt a liberal approach – not towards criminals, but towards the procedures for deporting them," he said.</p><p>He said the Anti Narcotic Task Force in states should hold meetings in districts regularly and involve educators, religious leaders and youth organisations.</p><p>"Until every district has sensitised police, education officers, religious leaders and youth organizations involved in the campaign, it cannot succeed. The number of district-level meetings by ANTF has been increasing after continuous follow-ups, but there are still districts with no meetings at all. I urge all ANTF heads to write directly to district collectors to hold these meetings and coordinate with chief secretaries to ensure compliance," he said.</p>