Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi government determined to wipe out drug menace from India: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the time has come to change the scale of action against the drug menace so that there are more successes in the coming days.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 09:18 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNarendra ModiDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us