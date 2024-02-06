Modi govt not been able to conduct general census even after 3 years of 2021 deadline: Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the Centre for not being able to conduct a general census in the country even after three years of the 2021 deadline.

He said it is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets its rights through social justice.

"It is necessary to ensure that every backward section of the society gets their rights through social justice. The Modi government has not been able to conduct a general census even after 3 years of the 2021 deadline. The Centre should tell the reason behind this," Gehlot said on social media platform X.