Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi govt using laws like UAPA to stifle dissent: Congress

Anand Teltumbde, Nodeep Kaur, and Mahesh Raut were arrested under UAPA in the Bhima Koregaon case
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 07:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 07:13 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPawan Khera

Follow us on :

Follow Us