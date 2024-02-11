Modi in government, RSS on the ground

If the personality cult around NaMo gave the RSS pause, it was a fair trade-off. From day one, Modi owned his relationship with the RSS; unlike Vajpayee, he attended its functions, hosted its leaders and encouraged an RSS-government interface. While there are rumours that the situation has changed in NDA 2.0, the coordination between the BJP and RSS brass does not appear to have suffered. If BJP leaders close to the RSS have been sidelined, RSS men have been appointed as CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.