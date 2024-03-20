'Modi ki Chinese guarantee', Kharge taunts PM amid agitation in Ladakh

On the eastern Ladakh standoff, he said despite "at least 19 rounds of one-on-one talks between PM Modi and his Chinese counterpart since 2014, Modi government has failed to ensure status quo ante before 2020".

He claimed that China continues to occupy Indian territory at Depsang Plains, Hot Springs and Gogra regions.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also attacked the government over its China policy and posed questions to the prime minister.

"On June 19, 2020, at the all-party meet on China, the prime minister declared that not a single Chinese soldier had crossed over into Indian territory. However, Chinese forces continue to deny our patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains to which we previously had unimpeded access," he alleged.

"There have been multiple instances of PLA troops kidnapping Indian citizens on Indian soil, with a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh also alleging that the PLA had abducted 19-year-old Miram Taron for ten days in 2022," Ramesh said on X.

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Itanagar, Rahul Gandhi also met the family of Tapor Pullom, who has been missing since he was abducted by the PLA in 2015, he noted.

"By giving a public clean chit to China, the prime minister has tied his own hands and failed to take action and restore the status quo after Chinese aggression.

"Was the prime minister lying to the people back then? Why have we not been more aggressive and made counter-intrusions that can hold the line and compel the Chinese to withdraw fully as we did in 1986 and 2013?" he said.

When is the government declaring that restoring the pre-2020 status quo is their objective, Ramesh asked.

Pointing out that India's share of imports from China before 2014 was around 11 per cent and has since then risen rapidly, averaging around 15 per cent in the last few years, Ramesh said the proportion of imports from China has swelled even as the value of these imports has increased, and it has cost our domestic industries tremendously.