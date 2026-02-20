<p>New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) will benefit the world only when it is shared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, making a strong pitch for open-source AI development.</p>.<p>“When codes are open and shared, millions of young minds can make them safer and better,” Modi said in his address at the India AI Impact Summit.</p>.<p>The prime minister slammed countries and companies that consider AI a strategic asset and develop the technology confidentially.</p>.<p>“Some countries and companies believe AI is a strategic asset and must be developed confidentially. But India thinks differently. We believe AI will benefit the world only when it is shared,” he remarked.</p>.<p>Modi underlined the need to develop AI as a “Global Common Good”.</p>.<p>The prime minister’s comments came a day after senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence Sriram Krishnan said the United States wanted the entire world, including India, to build their AI solutions on top of America’s AI stack.</p>.<p>Opposition parties and some tech leaders have criticised Krishnan’s comment terming it America’s data imperialism.</p>.<p>Accusing the Modi government of compromising India’s strategic autonomy in the AI domain, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the White House Policy Advisor “openly speaks about positioning India as a puppet state in the AI ecosystem”.</p>.Emmanuel Macron, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai: Key world leaders, tech pioneers to attend India AI Impact Summit in Delhi from today.<p>Amid growing concerns over dominance of a handful of American companies in the global AI ecosystem, Prime Minister Modi called for the democratisation of AI and urged that the technology be made human-centric and aligned with the welfare of everyone, particularly for the Global South.</p>.<p>The prime minister outlined India’s ‘MANAV’ vision for AI. MANAV, the Hindi word for “human”. MANAV serves as an acronym representing five core principles: Moral and Ethical System; Accountable Governance; National Sovereignty; Accessible and Inclusive technology; and Valid and Legitimate systems.</p>.<p>“We must give AI the open sky, but keep the command in our own hands. Just like GPS - it suggests the route, but the final decision of direction is ours. The path we choose for AI today will determine the future we create tomorrow,” Modi said.</p>.<p>Over 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs of leading tech companies and around 100 government representatives from around the world, including 20 heads of states participated in the event.</p>.<p>Speaking at the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said the new technologies are increasingly becoming a field of strategic competition. “AI, GPUs and chips are now directly linked to geopolitical and macroeconomic realities,” he said. </p><p>Macron called for collaboration among India, France and other European countries for the development of AI. “The future of AI will be built by those who combine innovation and responsibility, technology with humanity, and India and France will help to shape this future together,” Macron added.</p>