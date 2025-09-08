<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modihttps://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday urged MPs from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NDA">NDA</a> parties to engage actively with their voters about the newly announced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GST%20reforms">GST reforms</a> and promote the use of ‘swadeshi’ (domestic) products.</p><p>Addressing lawmakers at the two-day workshop, “Sansad Karyashala,” where BJP MPs from various NDA parties participated, the Prime Minister called for a movement to boost swadeshi goods. He instructed MPs to organize fairs and melas in their constituencies during the festive period from Navratri to Diwali. “Garv se kaho, yeh swadeshi hai (Declare proudly that this is a domestic product),” he said, according to an attending lawmaker.</p><p>NDA parties, too, had joined for the PM’s speech on Monday where the latter emphasized that MPs should communicate directly with voters about products where GST rates have been significantly reduced. An MP from South India shared that the Prime Minister urged them to focus on products with immediate everyday benefits—such as dairy items like ghee and butter, toiletries like soap and shampoo, and even automobiles, which will now be available at lower prices.</p>.PM Modi hails Indian men's hockey team's Asia Cup triumph.<p>During the first day of the workshop, where the Prime Minister sat in the last row and engaged with BJP MPs, he recommended monthly tiffin meetings with constituents to better understand their issues. “We were told to ensure that rural voters don’t fall prey to online scams,” an MP from Assam said.</p><p>In addition, Modi instructed MPs to assess difficulties faced by people in accessing government schemes and development projects, and to report back on implementation gaps.</p><p>He also called for furthering the Swachhata Abhiyan by raising awareness at the grassroots level. “He cited Singapore as an example, where community involvement brought transformative change, and encouraged us to work with local communities to make a difference,” the MP added.</p><p>Finally, sources noted that the Prime Minister emphasized that public representatives should treat officials with dignity and respect. His remarks came after a video went viral showing NCP leader Ajit Pawar rebuking an IAS officer attempting to curb illegal mining.</p>