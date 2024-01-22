Modi's PM status 'zero' in puja: Subramanian Swamy ahead of Ram mandir consecration

Amid the much-anticipated consecration of the Ram mandir, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sparked controversy with pointed criticisms of PM Narendra Modi, calling his status 'zero' in the puja.
Questioning PM Modi's personal life, Swamy also said that he never followed Bhagwan Ram.
"Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade," Swamy wrote social media platform X.
This criticism comes ahead of PM Modi's scheduled participation in the consecration ceremony at the newly built Ram mandir today.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is expected to draw significant attention from all quarters of the nation.
Modi will also be the chief 'yajman' at the ceremony, that is the host on whose behalf prayers are offered. The PM also performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the temple in August 2020, after announcing in the Lok Sabha that a trust had been set up to oversee its construction.
While Modi being at the centre of the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony has been questioned by Swamy, the BJP man was directly involved with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that eventually led to the razing of the Babri masjid at the then-disputed site in Ayodhya, paving way for what would be the fruition of a 500-year demand by Hindus.
Modi, apart from organising the Gujarat leg of L K Advani's Rath yatra, also hit villages collecting signatures for the movement and is known to have made speeches at the time, with 'Lok Adalat Main Ayodhya' (Ayodhya in the people's court) becoming quite popular at the time. He had also participated in a VHP-organised event in Delhi to raise support for the cause.