Modi's PM status 'zero' in puja: Subramanian Swamy ahead of Ram mandir consecration

Amid the much-anticipated consecration of the Ram mandir, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sparked controversy with pointed criticisms of PM Narendra Modi, calling his status 'zero' in the puja.

Questioning PM Modi's personal life, Swamy also said that he never followed Bhagwan Ram.

"Modi is muscling into the Prana Prathishta Puja, when his PM status is a zero in the Puja, nor has he followed Bhagwan Ram in his personal life especially in his behaviour to his wife, nor he has acted as per Ram Rajya as PM during the last decade," Swamy wrote social media platform X.