MoEFFC concentrates power within government with new panel replacing SC's Central Empowered Committee

"Compared to the previous composition of the CEC as constituted by the Supreme Court, which included a member nominated by the ministry and two NGOs selected in consultation with the Amicus Curiae, the current notification introduces a significant transformation," ecologist Debadityo Sinha expressed on X, formerly Twitter "The notification completely removes non-governmental members from the committee. In the revised structure, the chairman, member secretary, & all 3 expert members will now be civil servants appointed by the MoEFCC," he said.