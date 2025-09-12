Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 15: IMD

In May, the IMD had forecast that India is likely to receive 106 per cent of the long-period average rainfall of 87 cm during the June-September monsoon season.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 10:59 IST
India NewsIMDSouthwest Monsoon

Follow us on :

Follow Us