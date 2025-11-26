Menu
Mother of Agniveer martyred during Operation Sindoor moves High Court over denial of 'full' benefits

The petition challenges the discriminatory denial of full death benefits and family protections routinely granted to families of regular soldiers.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 13:52 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 13:52 IST
Bombay High CourtInida NewsmartyrOperation Sindoor

