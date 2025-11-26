<p>Mumbai: A <a href="https://mail-attachment.googleusercontent.com/attachment/u/0/?ui=2&ik=9ba48f959a&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-f:1849857406045040741&th=19ac03828470b065&view=att&disp=inline&realattid=19abfe5260c904ded241&zw&saddbat=ANGjdJ_9Zyryb3g-PYxK4mGyCQlMgwH26O4xu0UmtRqt488mxMmDRWly55Fp3roEnQnbbCoXBKjbD_t8l1J6qc2NYOMUhkUlcXDABDK5kkmf7UIEO35YK32yQP_abrXfoK4v5PaGdXlz7HJrPqbzm_FGbWWtfVqRxN5oap_pFSoTFvV328Csq89Vmyvsg5rXWXiP_uqXJ0xjYgX9oMmGbqd8eyObgx9OW-kdLSuumKRDEa1dVk3YbBYCxfjkgUoDJRE9WZbwl9iwREWXi9qkdgruWwt2i0wYzayA3a4U-ybptJu469Lrg8C-MOBoPK7ypwtohRg_T6LF_gmXWRVPHwAVtJLZnsuAts_4joLajLFoTbb7ibZzd6jd3VRmvI2AGc77eo3s_1gkH9UDLlyKlkZeZmuyhG7mQHtGBp4-pCJsKL3sGU2kXzMR9L6qsYKKlDxSksBBK3eIoUVWFVOz9c0MEl7ONYIOKmTaSndo5vXZxT6ssarrsD7Pih0F5RNf4PKH8gWzMDzG9voIXs2GbJS9HVZgOcwAmvaIsL7O_oXluWHbuvUkLLyza_BFjdwjR5ylhhlj8CEJ4sukZULRRWJrbdGbtO5IiRdr_hhBHfowFPQBrJbMvlrX5qttWpqpFor9oqanv7ZuiqT7VkQljqymZiaGyDLh51d4op7qT2iIAP30_BkSNJF2kvXqPLYjiCUsLlgb6yGUkvQ9EiMpB2LipmZNXCn_O0Sisxq79bFV9EbxToDBKT0qMRgBEXmqqzZ_Jj3rOWk6RihGGn3ptQokrrUcw21qLf7WfJY0RlHP6lp3zC7zi74rlbojrTraLeZsVmudR_IMJhVT3FDdC1yUBZujQy6FrcN_GMEmCw9IuSq-gYiEWfOOsqPnfyU0ysfuC9R9FqnbGVaiyiuDDVFhpfNrAznkUcs33YoZrpSyjJCZ_7M_s1xnzmwt8anUXL8qNb0rQNT4Yrg_TrZmEFuyrmSBgakPnQYRnE_tIp6uVnHOYsu8wQvZStMLvWPXvKY6teTxrLHxqp_QLYnS">writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court</a> by Jyothibai Shriram Naik, the mother of martyred Agniveer M Murali Naik — who laid down his life on 9 May 2025 during cross-border shelling in Poonch in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu & Kashmir</a> during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a> undertaken after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. </p><p>The petition challenges the discriminatory denial of full death benefits and family protections routinely granted to families of regular soldiers. </p><p>Naik, a resident of Mumbai, hailed from Kalli Thanda, a small tribal hamlet located in Gorantla mandal of the Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Upon successful completion of his training, Naik was inducted into the 851 Light Regiment of the Regiment of Artillery, a prestigious and vital combat arm of the Indian Army, renowned for its expertise in operating field guns and howitzers that provide crucial firepower support on the battlefield.</p>.Don't want job or money, just martyr status for husband: Pahalgam attack victim Shubham's wife.<p>Veteran politician and advocate Prakash Ambedkar will appear for the petitioner.</p><p>The petition has been filed through Advocate Sandesh More, Advocate Hemant Ghadigaonkar and Advocate Hitendra Gandhi.</p><p>In the petition, it was pointed out that the petitioner received a condolence letter from the Commanding Officer on 10 May which lauded Naik’s bravery, leadership and selfless service and affirmed that the “supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten” and the nation will “remain indebted” to him. </p>.Give martyr status to Pahalgam terror attack victims: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi.<p>It stated that the petitioner has made detailed representations to various authorities setting out her grievances requesting that the family be extended equal benefits as those provided to the families of regular soldiers who fall in the line of duty. However, she has not yet received any response. </p><p>The petition states: “Both Agniveers and regular soldiers perform identical duties, undertake the same tasks, and make the same level of sacrifice in the line of duty, yet treated unequally with respect to service benefits, particularly in case of death during service.” </p>