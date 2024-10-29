MPs from both Houses to be part of delegation to UNGA

<p>New Delhi: An "unofficial" delegation of MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be attending the United Nations General Assembly next month, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The delegation consisting of MPs from various parties will go to the UNGA from November 4-8, they said.</p>.<p>This, however, is an "unofficial" delegation and would not participate in the debates or committee meetings, the sources said.</p>.<p>Last year, the Trinamool Congress raised the issue of the Indian parliamentary delegation not being sent to the UNGA since 2015.</p>.Monopoly Bachao Syndicate: Rahul Gandhi alleges 'nexus' among Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, BJP.<p>"This is constructive opposition. We gave a suggestion and we are happy it is happening," a senior TMC leader said.</p>.<p>Senior MPs including Ram Gopal Yadav, Tiruchi Siva, Rajeev Shukla, Sambit Patra, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sasmit Patra, and Sushmita Dev are among those who will be a part of the delegation. </p>