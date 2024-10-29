Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MPs from both Houses to be part of delegation to UNGA

The delegation consisting of MPs from various parties will go to the UNGA from November 4-8, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:46 IST
India NewsLok SabhaRajya SabhaUnited NationsUnited Nations General Assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us