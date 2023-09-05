From jail to stage: Former prisoners band together to belt out tunes of change

Recounting the turmoil of his life so far, Khan said he was arrested for petty crimes and was tortured by the police. “This led me to think... why not do something big if I am going to get beaten up anyway. This emotion only got stronger with time....”

In 2021, it changed when Naya Savera was formed, giving him and his two partners new meaning in life. Today, the troika proudly belts out popular Hindi songs as professional artistes in their evocatively named band, giving shape to their new beginnings away from a world of crime.