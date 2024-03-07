'My father will start a new life': Son of hand transplant patient thanks donor's family

New Delhi: "My father will now start a new life," said the son of a painter who underwent a rare bilateral hand transplant at a private hospital in the national capital in January.

The family of the 45-year-old painter, Raj Kumar, is grateful to late Meena Mehta, an educator who passed away in January this year and whose dying wish was that her organs be donated.

On Thursday, the families of the donor and the receiver met at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where the transplant took place, to share their gratitude to each other.