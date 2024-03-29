Nagaland: ENPO reaffirms boycott of Lok Sabha polls until demand for separate state is met

Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) official C L John confirmed that all the 20 legislators of the area and the Rajya Sabha MP attended Thursday’s meeting that continued till 7 pm.

“During the meeting, we appealed to the ENPO and tribal bodies to revoke their decision but it did not materialise. They concluded that the final decision would be taken only after consultation with people,” John told PTI.

Asked if the ENLU had received any assurance on the demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory from the Centre during their recent visit to Delhi, he said there was "no assurance" but "we have asked the state government to submit its view".

John said ENLU will meet with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on the matter at the earliest.

ENPO president R Taspikiu Sangtam said the "public emergency", which was declared on March 5, would continue and the decision on the next course of action to press their demand would be taken after consultation with the public.

During the "public emergency", the ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes of the region, and its frontal organisations have not been allowing any political campaign.

The ENPO has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years.