Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Nagaland's first medical college

Highlighting the Centre's commitment towards improving medical education in the northeastern state, Mandaviya said, "In a span of just nine years, the (number of) MBBS seats in Nagaland has increased from 64,000 to 1.6 lakh. Similarly, PG seats have also doubled in the last nine years." In a word of encouragement for the students and other stakeholders, the Union health minister said they should not limit their scope of research within the national borders. "We must encash on opportunities abroad as well," he said.