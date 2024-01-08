Narendra Dabholkar case: SC refuses plea for Bombay HC to monitor murder probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to direct the Bombay High Court to resume monitoring the probe and trial in connection with the murder of rationalist, Narendra Dabholkar.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected a plea by Mukta Dabholkar and others challenging a Bombay High Court order of April, 2023, wherein it had decided to not continue monitoring the progress on the case.

The bench said it is not inclined to interfere in the matter. However, the bench left it open to the petitioners to provide any material that may be useful for the progress of the case.

A counsel, representing the petitioners, submitted that the high court had stopped monitoring the case with regard to the larger conspiracy angle.