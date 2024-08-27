Home
Narendra Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin, shares insights on Ukraine visit

Modi in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 09:28 IST

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

Modi in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He said, "Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Modi had on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

Published 27 August 2024, 09:28 IST
