Modi promises India to 'look into' any proof of alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot in the US

Last month the US Justice department said an Indian government official had directed the plot, and unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.

India expressed concern about the linkage and dissociated itself from the plot, saying it would formally investigate the concerns of the United States, and take 'necessary follow-up action' on the findings of a panel set up on Nov 18.

US officials have named the target of the attempted murder as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labelled an "unlawful association" in 2019, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Subsequently, in 2020, India listed Pannun as an "individual terrorist".

News of the US plot came two months after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist, in a Vancouver suburb.

India fiercely rejected Ottawa's accusations.

Modi said India and Washington shared a "mature and stable partnership".

"Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership," he said. "I don't think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries."