National Water Awards: Odisha wins top spot for water conservation efforts, UP bags 2nd prize

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced the results. The award ceremony, set to be held on October 22, will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:34 IST

