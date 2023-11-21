JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Navy, DRDO undertake guided flight trials for indigenous naval anti-ship missile

The new missile employs several new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 12:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Navy, in association with the DRDO, undertook guided flight trials of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from a Seaking 42B helicopter on Tuesday, officials said.

In a post on X from its official handle, the Navy said, "This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology, including seeker and guidance technologies."

The missile was first tested in May 2022.

According to an official statement issued after the maiden flight test, the missile employs several new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter.

The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 November 2023, 12:52 IST)
India NewsMissileIndian NavyPTIDRDODefence Research and Development Organisation

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT