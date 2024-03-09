DMK functionary and 'mastermind' of international drug cartel arrested by NCB

Chennai: Film producer and DMK functionary, A K Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged mastermind of an international drug smuggling ring, was on Saturday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after being on the run for nearly a month.

Sadiq, who was sacked as deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing (Chennai west) and expelled from the party on February 25 after his name cropped up in the drug cartel, is believed to have been picked up from Jaipur on Saturday morning.

NCB is likely to hold a press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday to share details about Sadiq’s arrest and involvement in the drug cartel. His role came to the fore after the Delhi Police and the NCB raided a large godown in west Delhi based on an input they received from authorities in Australia and New Zealand.

The raid yielded 50 kg of pseudoephedrine with authorities claiming to have busted an international network involved in the smuggling of 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine. The drug’s value is pegged at over Rs 2,000 crore.