DMK functionary and 'mastermind' of international drug cartel arrested by NCB

Chennai: Film producer and DMK functionary, A K Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged mastermind of an international drug smuggling ring, was on Saturday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after being on the run for nearly a month.
Sadiq, who was sacked as deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing (Chennai west) and expelled from the party on February 25 after his name cropped up in the drug cartel, is believed to have been picked up from Jaipur on Saturday morning.
NCB is likely to hold a press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday to share details about Sadiq’s arrest and involvement in the drug cartel. His role came to the fore after the Delhi Police and the NCB raided a large godown in west Delhi based on an input they received from authorities in Australia and New Zealand.
The raid yielded 50 kg of pseudoephedrine with authorities claiming to have busted an international network involved in the smuggling of 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine. The drug’s value is pegged at over Rs 2,000 crore.
After the recovery, NCB raided premises belonging to Sadiq across Tamil Nadu, with the BJP accusing the DMK of “harbouring” drug peddlers and enabling the sale of drugs without hinderance across the state.
Sadiq, who has produced five films, had in the past met Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, and other DMK leaders; the photographs clicked during the meetings are going viral on social media.
The involvement of Sadiq in an international drug cartel has given enough ammunition for the AIADMK and BJP to target the DMK. AIADMK has been conducting protests across Tamil Nadu demanding that the DMK government takes steps to prevent sale of drugs in the state.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has alleged that Sadiq is a notorious criminal and international drug lord by pointing to his involvement for smuggling 38.687 Kg of Ketamine to Malaysia in 2019.
"Jaffar Sadiq made TN their abode after DMK came to power in May 2021 & colluded with leaders in DMK to expand their empire. DMK & others denying any knowledge of Jaffar’s arrest in 2013 for drug trafficking & escaping arrest in 2019 for drug trafficking should be gently reminded that the people of the state aren’t like DMK dimwits,” he had alleged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 4 accused the ruling party of allowing “uncontrolled sale” of drugs in Tamil Nadu and promised action against those involved.
