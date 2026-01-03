Menu
NCC plans to train 1 lakh cadets as first responders for natural disasters

The NCC has also started work on raising four to five hubs across the country where select cadets can be trained on drone and counter-drone aspects.
Published 03 January 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsNatural DisastersNCC

