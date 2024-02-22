NCPCR directs FIR against Darul Uloom Deoband over fatwa

New Delhi: The apex child rights body NCPCR has issued directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to register an FIR and take legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic educational institution, following the discovery of alleged objectionable content on its website.

In a letter addressed to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Saharanpur District, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the commission's concern regarding a fatwa published on the Deoband's website.

The fatwa in question discusses the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and allegedly glorifies 'martyrdom in the context of India's invasion'.

"This fatwa is exposing children to hatred against one's own country and eventually causing them unnecessary mental or physical suffering," said Kanoongo in the letter, emphasising the alleged violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.