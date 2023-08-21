Need rocket to uplift society from evils: Prakash Ambedkar

Praising the ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar regretted that the Indian society faces several ills including discrimination on multiple fronts.
"What ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 have accomplished are applaudable and have indeed made the nation proud. But how can we live with the fact that our nation, which has been to the moon and back, is still facing the shame of manual scavenging,” Ambedkar said.
“There is caste discrimination and atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs…there is persecution of Muslims and Christians and other minorities,” Ambedkar posted on X, earlier known as Twitter.
“There is prevalence of rape, sexual assault, and violence, poor and inaccessible healthcare, multidimensional poverty, youth struggling for jobs, and Modi and BJP-RSS, who demonises India’s Vanchits and Bahujans,” he said.
“Which rocket will propel our society out and far from the merchants of hate, casteism and death?,” he asked.
The Mumbai-based Ambedkar (69) is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, who is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP - and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he had founded the VBA, which has emerged as an important force.