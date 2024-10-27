Home
Need to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2070, says Union Minister Manohar Lal

At present, the focus is on solar and wind energy and all the states were moving in this direction, the Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister, said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 00:37 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 00:37 IST
India News

