NEET row: Prime accused confesses to charging Rs 40 lakh for providing question paper

Startling revelations have come to fore in the alleged NEET paper leak case after seven people including four students and a Junior Engineer were arrested by Patna police last week .

According to a PTI report, the prime accused of the case, Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, a Junior Engineer at Bihar's Danapur Town Council has told police that he charged Rs 40 lakh from each candidate including his nephew for providing the question paper, a day before the exam.

The medical entrance exam has been marred with controversies since the day, the results were announced, and after the confession of the accused, the involvement of a 'Mantriji' (minister) has also come to fore. BJP has alleged that an aide of Bihar's former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is involved in the case.