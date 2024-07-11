NEET-UG row: Distribution of marks 'quite normal', no external factor involved, NTA tells SC

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Wednesday claimed before the Supreme Court that the distribution of marks in NEET-UG, 2024 at national, state, city and centre levels was found to be quite normal with no external factor affecting it.
Ahead of the apex court's hearing on July 11, the agency, which conducted the test on May 5, marred by allegations of paper leakage and other malpractices, said that till date 16 FIRs have been registered, 14 at its instance while 1 each by Patna and Godhra police on their own information.
It said that after receiving information of about 17 candidates from Patna police, their performance assessment was carried out which does not disclose much impact on the conduct of examination at the Centre, and the performance of the candidates involved is moderate to below average.
With regards to a Telegram video alleging the question paper was leaked in May, the NTA said the timestamp in it was manipulated to create a false impression of an early leak. It also pointed out that comments and discussion on social media fuelled the fabricated nature of the claim in the video.
Published 10 July 2024, 18:43 IST