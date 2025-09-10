<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> government has identified approximately 215 citizens from the State who are stranded in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>, including 90 near the China border. The stranded groups have been located at various sites, including 27 at Bafal, 55 at Pashupatinath, 90 at Pingalasthan, and 12 at Simikot.</p><p>The State government is actively coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Civil Aviation Ministry to arrange special flights, ensuring that every stranded person is safely returned to their home district. IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nara-lokesh">Nara Lokesh</a> interacted with several stranded individuals on Wednesday.</p><p>Those contacted reported difficulties accessing food, travel restrictions, and panic due to the prevailing unrest in the region. Lokesh advised them to stay indoors and conserve phone batteries while assuring them that the government was making comprehensive arrangements to bring them home safely.</p>.Nepal stir | Accepted Gen Z protesters' request to take over as interim Prime Minister: Sushila Karki.<p>Lokesh is personally monitoring the situation of Telugu people stranded in Nepal from the Real-Time Governance Centre (RTGS) at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. He is holding reviews with officials, coordinating with AP Bhavan in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, and Civil Aviation authorities to ensure the safe return of all citizens.</p>.<p><strong>Dedicated helpline</strong> </p><p>Lokesh announced a dedicated helpline for families to seek updates, along with NRT coordination support. Kin of stranded people can also contact AP Bhavan in Delhi on Ph: 9818395787.</p><p>“Our responsibility is to bring back every Telugu person from Nepal. If belongings are lost, we will facilitate temporary passports. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that each person must be dropped safely at their home district,” he said.</p><p>Officials briefed that the Kathmandu airport is expected to reopen by evening, after which evacuation flights will be arranged to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, stranded citizens have been advised to follow local authorities’ instructions and stay safe indoors. Seven coordination groups have been formed to handle data, and hourly media updates will be issued.</p><p>The Andhra Pradesh Government reiterated that it is working in close coordination with the MEA and the Civil Aviation Ministry to position flights and ensure that every stranded Telugu citizen is brought back safely at the earliest possible time.</p>