Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New Vande Bharat train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru soon: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

The train, which is expected to be launched mid-November, is likely to cover 608 kms in about nine hours against the 10-12 hours taken by express trains currently running on the busy route.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 15:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaVande Bharat

Follow us on :

Follow Us