News In Pics | August 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Illuminated government buildings on the eve of 78th Independence Day, in Srinagar.
A man silhouetted against the illuminated Allahabad High Court building on the eve of the country's Independence Day, in Prayagraj.
Mechanised ground fireworks display during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta.
A drone view shows a bridge submerged by the flooded La Plata River in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.
Ukrainian servicemen ride military vehicles near the Russian border in Sumy region.
Memorial service ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo.
Published 15 August 2024, 03:37 IST