Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News In Pics | August 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 03:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Illuminated government buildings on the eve of 78th Independence Day, in Srinagar.

Illuminated government buildings on the eve of 78th Independence Day, in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A man silhouetted against the illuminated Allahabad High Court building on the eve of the country's Independence Day, in Prayagraj.

A man silhouetted against the illuminated Allahabad High Court building on the eve of the country's Independence Day, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mechanised ground fireworks display during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta.

Mechanised ground fireworks display during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows a bridge submerged by the flooded La Plata River in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

A drone view shows a bridge submerged by the flooded La Plata River in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian servicemen ride military vehicles near the Russian border in Sumy region.

Ukrainian servicemen ride military vehicles near the Russian border in Sumy region.

Credit: Reuters Photo  

Memorial service ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo.

Memorial service ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 August 2024, 03:37 IST
India NewsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT