News in Pics | August 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 03:51 IST

Migrants stand by tracks as they wait for a freight train during their journey toward the US border, in Sayula de Aleman, Veracruz state, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A member of Bamar People's Liberation Army (BPLA) plays with a puppy in territory belonging to the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), in Karen State, Myanmar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Motorized supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rally in favor of a proposed bill against “Fascism” and “Neo Fascism” which would allow the government to ban political parties, organizations or media found to incite fascism, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mountaineering team 'Kamyab Parvaz' of the Indian Army poses with the national flag after climbing Mount Arganglas Kangri (22220 ft), in Karakoram Range, Nubra Valley.

Credit: PTI Photo

Personnel from Tripura Disaster Management Authority evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala.

Credit: PTI Photo

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Sao Paulo v Nacional - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - August 22, 2024 General view of fireworks inside the stadium before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

