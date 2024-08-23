News in Pics | August 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Migrants stand by tracks as they wait for a freight train during their journey toward the US border, in Sayula de Aleman, Veracruz state, Mexico.
A member of Bamar People's Liberation Army (BPLA) plays with a puppy in territory belonging to the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), in Karen State, Myanmar.
Motorized supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rally in favor of a proposed bill against “Fascism” and “Neo Fascism” which would allow the government to ban political parties, organizations or media found to incite fascism, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Mountaineering team 'Kamyab Parvaz' of the Indian Army poses with the national flag after climbing Mount Arganglas Kangri (22220 ft), in Karakoram Range, Nubra Valley.
Personnel from Tripura Disaster Management Authority evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala.
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Sao Paulo v Nacional - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - August 22, 2024 General view of fireworks inside the stadium before the match.
Published 23 August 2024, 03:51 IST