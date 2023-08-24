News in pics | August 24, 2023

Bengaluru: Moon appears in the sky over the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. An entire nation held its collective breath as Chandrayaan-3 inched closer to the lunar surface, finally erupting with joy as India scripted history by becoming the fourth country to successfully touch down on the Moon.
Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
Bengaluru: ISRO employees celebrate the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Indian flag while watching the telecast of Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moons surface, in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
Tiruppur: Moon appears in the sky, in Tiruppur, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. An entire nation held its collective breath as Chandrayaan-3 inched closer to the lunar surface, finally erupting with joy as India scripted history by becoming the fourth country to successfully touch down on the Moon.
Credit: PTI Photo
A portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site.
Credit: X/@isro