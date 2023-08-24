Home
india

News in pics | August 24, 2023

Last Updated 24 August 2023, 01:15 IST

Bengaluru: Moon appears in the sky over the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. An entire nation held its collective breath as Chandrayaan-3 inched closer to the lunar surface, finally erupting with joy as India scripted history by becoming the fourth country to successfully touch down on the Moon.

Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Bengaluru: ISRO employees celebrate the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Indian flag while watching the telecast of Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moons surface, in Johannesburg, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tiruppur: Moon appears in the sky, in Tiruppur, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. An entire nation held its collective breath as Chandrayaan-3 inched closer to the lunar surface, finally erupting with joy as India scripted history by becoming the fourth country to successfully touch down on the Moon.

Credit: PTI Photo

A portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site.

Credit: X/@isro

(Published 24 August 2023, 01:15 IST)
India NewsISROScience NewsMoonChandrayaan-3

