News in Pics | December 12, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 23:15 IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Tilak Varma, second left, congratulate South Africa’s players for winning the second T20 International cricket match, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh Credit: PTI

An official interacts with farmers at a paddy procurement centre, under the state government's Krishak Unnati Yojana, in Chhattisgarh.Credit: PTI

eltic fans display banners in protest against the chairman Peter Lawwell, financial director Chris McKay and chief executive Michael Nicholson. Credit: Reuters

Floodwaters trigger evacuations and highway closures in British Columbia's Fraser Valley. Credit: Reuters

Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast holds a closing campaign rally in Temuco. Credit: Reuters

Director James L. Brooks unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Credit: Reuters

Published 11 December 2025, 23:15 IST
