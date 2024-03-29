News in Pics | March 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand art with message ‘Prayer for Peace’, in Puri.
Playback singer Kailash Kher (L) and composer & singer A R Rahman (R) perform during the trailer launch of upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical drama Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, in Mumbai.
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of Christ, known as the 'Christ of the Good Death', as they take part in a penitence act inside a church.
The lights of Cairo, Alexandria and the Nile River seen from the International Space Station.
Unharvested corn, left as a barrier against blowing snow, stands in a field at a farm in Carroll in Iowa.
Hispanic community leaders discuss supporting the families of the bridge collapse victims at a taqueria in Baltimore, Maryland, US.
