Homeindia

News in Pics | March 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 29 March 2024, 02:28 IST

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sand art with message ‘Prayer for Peace’, in Puri.

Credit: PTI 

Playback singer Kailash Kher (L) and composer &amp; singer A R Rahman (R) perform during the trailer launch of upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical drama Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of Christ, known as the 'Christ of the Good Death', as they take part in a penitence act inside a church.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The lights of Cairo, Alexandria and the Nile River seen from the International Space Station.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Unharvested corn, left as a barrier against blowing snow, stands in a field at a farm in Carroll in Iowa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Hispanic community leaders discuss supporting the families of the bridge collapse victims at a taqueria in Baltimore, Maryland, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 29 March 2024, 02:28 IST)
