News in Pics | October 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Personnel from the joint team of Indian Army's Dogra Scouts and representatives of Tiranga Mountain Rescue during a search and rescue mission to recover the remains of personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-12 aircraft, which crashed on Rohtang Pass in 1968, Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024. The mission is part of the larger Chandra Bhaga Mountain Expedition and has recovered the remains of four more individuals from the site.