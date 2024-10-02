Home
india

News in Pics | October 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 04:11 IST

A woman jumps ropes in front of a Christmas tree, as the Christmas season kicks off as per a decree of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Personnel from the joint team of Indian Army's Dogra Scouts and representatives of Tiranga Mountain Rescue during a search and rescue mission to recover the remains of personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-12 aircraft, which crashed on Rohtang Pass in 1968, Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024. The mission is part of the larger Chandra Bhaga Mountain Expedition and has recovered the remains of four more individuals from the site.

Credit: PTI Photo

The test lifting of the vertical lift of new Pamban rail bridge being conducted successfully, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti', at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, UP.

Credit: PTI Photo

A model presents a creation by designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant as part of their Spring/Summer 2025 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion brand Coperni during Paris Fashion Week at the theme park Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 02 October 2024, 04:11 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

