business

Stock markets trade higher mirroring sharp rally in global peers on hopes of US Fed rate cuts

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 272.7 points to 84,484.58 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 88.55 points to 25,883.70.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 04:53 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 04:53 IST
