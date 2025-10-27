Menu
Rupee falls 12 paise to 87.95 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.87, and slipped to 87.95 against the greenback, registering a fall of 12 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 04:50 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 04:50 IST
