News in Pics | October 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Denmark's Queen Mary walks near archaeologist Meliam Gaspar and MUSA Director Felippo Stampanoni on a trail in the middle of the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Brazil.
An all-terrain vehicle approaches a section of destroyed road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Barnardsville, North Carolina, US.
A child struggles to hold an umbrella amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, in Kanyakumari.
One horned rhinos graze inside the Kaziranga National Park, in Nagaon district of Assam.
Devi talab temple illuminated on the eve of the nine-days long festival of Navratri, in Jalandhar.
Military personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-12 aircraft which crashed on Rohtang Pass in 1968 and were recovered during a recent expedition, before they are taken to their hometown.
Published 03 October 2024, 04:12 IST