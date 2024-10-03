Home
News in Pics | October 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 04:12 IST

Denmark's Queen Mary walks near archaeologist Meliam Gaspar and MUSA Director Felippo Stampanoni on a trail in the middle of the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Brazil.

Denmark's Queen Mary walks near archaeologist Meliam Gaspar and MUSA Director Felippo Stampanoni on a trail in the middle of the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An all-terrain vehicle approaches a section of destroyed road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Barnardsville, North Carolina, US.

An all-terrain vehicle approaches a section of destroyed road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Barnardsville, North Carolina, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A child struggles to hold an umbrella amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, in Kanyakumari.

A child struggles to hold an umbrella amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, in Kanyakumari.

Credit: PTI Photo

One horned rhinos graze inside the Kaziranga National Park, in Nagaon district of Assam.

One horned rhinos graze inside the Kaziranga National Park, in Nagaon district of Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devi talab temple illuminated on the eve of the nine-days long festival of Navratri, in Jalandhar.

Devi talab temple illuminated on the eve of the nine-days long festival of Navratri, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Military personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-12 aircraft which crashed on Rohtang Pass in 1968 and were recovered during a recent expedition, before they are taken to their hometown.

Military personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-12 aircraft which crashed on Rohtang Pass in 1968 and were recovered during a recent expedition, before they are taken to their hometown.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 03 October 2024, 04:12 IST
