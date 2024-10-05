News in Pics | October 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Supporters cheer during a Get Out The Vote event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.
Volunteers assist a man in a wheelchair as he arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during the state assembly elections, in Karnal, Haryana.
Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - Gremio fans in the stands during the match.
Shia Muslims take part in a protest march against Israel after killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Social activists, NCC volunteers, students and forest officials during an awareness rally to save tigers, organised under Wildlife Week celebration, in Bhopal.
An idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop before it is taken to a pandal amid Durga Puja festivities, in Jaipur.
Published 05 October 2024, 04:01 IST