Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | October 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 04:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Supporters cheer during a Get Out The Vote event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.

Supporters cheer during a Get Out The Vote event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Volunteers assist a man in a wheelchair as he arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during the state assembly elections, in Karnal, Haryana.

Volunteers assist a man in a wheelchair as he arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during the state assembly elections, in Karnal, Haryana.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - Gremio fans in the stands during the match.

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - Gremio fans in the stands during the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Shia Muslims take part in a protest march against Israel after killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Shia Muslims take part in a protest march against Israel after killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Social activists, NCC volunteers, students and forest officials during an awareness rally to save tigers, organised under Wildlife Week celebration, in Bhopal.

Social activists, NCC volunteers, students and forest officials during an awareness rally to save tigers, organised under Wildlife Week celebration, in Bhopal.

Credit: PTI Photo

An idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop before it is taken to a pandal amid Durga Puja festivities, in Jaipur.

An idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop before it is taken to a pandal amid Durga Puja festivities, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 04:01 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us